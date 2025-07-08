A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Morgan Stanley Through 6 Analysts

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $129.0, along with a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $123.83, the current average has increased by 4.18%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Morgan Stanley by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $120.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $125.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $136.00 $121.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $121.00 $122.00 Kian Abouhossein JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $122.00 $125.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Morgan Stanley. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Morgan Stanley compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Morgan Stanley's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Morgan Stanley's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Morgan Stanley analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 24% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $6 trillion of client assets as well as around 70,000 employees at the end of 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Morgan Stanley's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Morgan Stanley displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Morgan Stanley's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Morgan Stanley's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Morgan Stanley's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Morgan Stanley's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.38. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

