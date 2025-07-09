A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MongoDB Through 27 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 27 analysts have shared their insights on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 11 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 8 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $255.96, a high estimate of $345.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. A 4.82% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $268.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of MongoDB by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Zukin Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $280.00 - Steve Koenig Macquarie Raises Neutral $230.00 $215.00 Brian White Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $295.00 $295.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $345.00 $345.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $215.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $270.00 $252.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $230.00 $160.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Neutral $240.00 $213.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $271.00 $252.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Raises Buy $260.00 $235.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $275.00 $200.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $235.00 $300.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $213.00 $250.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $190.00 $350.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $280.00 Bradley Sills B of A Securities Maintains Buy $215.00 $215.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $160.00 $240.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $280.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $235.00 $315.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $190.00 $250.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $275.00 $340.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MongoDB compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MongoDB's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of MongoDB's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on MongoDB analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

MongoDB's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MongoDB's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.85%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

