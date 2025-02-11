A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Meta Platforms Through 41 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 41 analysts have evaluated Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 23 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 12 17 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms, revealing an average target of $749.93, a high estimate of $935.00, and a low estimate of $610.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.62% increase from the previous average price target of $690.44.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $935.00 $645.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $786.00 $736.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $780.00 $753.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $800.00 $650.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $765.00 $710.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $610.00 $530.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $800.00 $700.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $800.00 $700.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $765.00 $688.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $820.00 $820.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $790.00 $720.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $770.00 $700.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $800.00 $675.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $627.00 $583.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $800.00 $725.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Maintains Overweight $750.00 $750.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $775.00 $670.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $846.00 $811.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $705.00 $630.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $752.00 $685.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $875.00 $800.00 James Lee Mizuho Raises Outperform $750.00 $675.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $750.00 $680.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $750.00 $700.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $750.00 $750.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $811.00 $811.00 Meta Marshall Wedbush Raises Outperform $700.00 $680.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $720.00 $730.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $725.00 $675.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $660.00 $600.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $685.00 $641.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Raises Overweight $700.00 $655.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $715.00 $675.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $680.00 $640.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $730.00 $670.00 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $750.00 $660.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $725.00 $660.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $700.00 $650.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $670.00 $650.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $675.00 $675.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Key Indicators: Meta Platforms's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

