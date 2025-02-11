A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Meta Platforms Through 41 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 41 analysts have evaluated Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|16
|23
|2
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|12
|17
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Meta Platforms, revealing an average target of $749.93, a high estimate of $935.00, and a low estimate of $610.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 8.62% increase from the previous average price target of $690.44.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Meta Platforms is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Ivan Feinseth
|Tigress Financial
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$935.00
|$645.00
|Lloyd Walmsley
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$786.00
|$736.00
|Ronald Josey
|Citigroup
|Raises
|Buy
|$780.00
|$753.00
|Jason Helfstein
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$800.00
|$650.00
|Justin Post
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$765.00
|$710.00
|Brian Pitz
|BMO Capital
|Raises
|Market Perform
|$610.00
|$530.00
|Gil Luria
|DA Davidson
|Raises
|Buy
|$800.00
|$700.00
|Brad Erickson
|RBC Capital
|Raises
|Outperform
|$800.00
|$700.00
|Eric Sheridan
|Goldman Sachs
|Raises
|Buy
|$765.00
|$688.00
|Mark Zgutowicz
|Benchmark
|Maintains
|Buy
|$820.00
|$820.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Raises
|Overweight
|$790.00
|$720.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$770.00
|$700.00
|Shyam Patil
|Susquehanna
|Raises
|Positive
|$800.00
|$675.00
|Nat Schindler
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$627.00
|$583.00
|Andrew Boone
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$800.00
|$725.00
|Aleksey Yefremov
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$775.00
|$670.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Raises
|Buy
|$846.00
|$811.00
|Ross Sandler
|Barclays
|Raises
|Overweight
|$705.00
|$630.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$752.00
|$685.00
|Jeffrey Wlodarczak
|Pivotal Research
|Raises
|Buy
|$875.00
|$800.00
|James Lee
|Mizuho
|Raises
|Outperform
|$750.00
|$675.00
|Colin Sebastian
|Baird
|Raises
|Outperform
|$750.00
|$680.00
|Aleksey Yefremov
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$750.00
|$700.00
|Greg Miller
|JMP Securities
|Maintains
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$750.00
|Barton Crockett
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|$811.00
|$811.00
|Meta Marshall
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$700.00
|$680.00
|Deepak Mathivanan
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$720.00
|$730.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Raises
|Strong Buy
|$725.00
|$675.00
|Brian Nowak
|Morgan Stanley
|Raises
|Overweight
|$660.00
|$600.00
|Ken Gawrelski
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Overweight
|$685.00
|$641.00
|Aleksey Yefremov
|Keybanc
|Raises
|Overweight
|$700.00
|$655.00
|Brent Thill
|Jefferies
|Raises
|Buy
|$715.00
|$675.00
|Scott Devitt
|Wedbush
|Raises
|Outperform
|$680.00
|$640.00
|Shweta Khajuria
|Wolfe Research
|Raises
|Outperform
|$730.00
|$670.00
|Matthew Condon
|JMP Securities
|Raises
|Market Outperform
|$750.00
|$660.00
|Doug Anmuth
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$725.00
|$660.00
|Youssef Squali
|Truist Securities
|Raises
|Buy
|$700.00
|$650.00
|Thomas Champion
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$670.00
|$650.00
|Josh Beck
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|$675.00
|$675.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Meta Platforms. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Meta Platforms compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Meta Platforms's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Meta Platforms's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Meta Platforms analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Meta Platforms
Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.
Key Indicators: Meta Platforms's Financial Health
Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.
Revenue Growth: Meta Platforms's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: Meta Platforms's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 43.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): Meta Platforms's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Meta Platforms's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Meta Platforms's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
