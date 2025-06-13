A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MARA Holdings Through 6 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.25, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.5%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of MARA Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Joe Flynn Compass Point Lowers Sell $9.50 $25.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MARA Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MARA Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MARA Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MARA Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know MARA Holdings Better

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Financial Milestones: MARA Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MARA Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.47% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -249.29%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, MARA Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

