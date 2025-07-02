A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Legend Biotech Through 6 Analysts

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $69.0, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.26%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Legend Biotech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $54.00 $60.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $71.00 $88.00 Rick Bienkowski Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $55.00 $55.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Legend Biotech. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Legend Biotech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Legend Biotech's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Legend Biotech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Legend Biotech's Background

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States of America. The company generates revenue from License and Collaboration revenue.

Legend Biotech: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Legend Biotech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 107.52% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -51.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Legend Biotech's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

