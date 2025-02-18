A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lam Research Through 12 Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $87.33, along with a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. Highlighting a 3.15% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $90.17.

A clear picture of Lam Research's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $100.00 $100.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $100.00 $95.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $85.00 $82.00 Charles Shi Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Maintains Overweight $95.00 $95.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $90.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $83.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $90.00 $95.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $85.00 $96.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $83.00 $85.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $76.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $85.00 $95.00

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Lam Research: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lam Research's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.44% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.79%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Lam Research faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

