A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On KeyCorp Through 13 Analysts

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for KeyCorp, revealing an average target of $18.46, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.97% from the previous average price target of $17.42.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of KeyCorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $19.00 $16.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 David George Baird Lowers Neutral $17.00 $18.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.50 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $18.00 $17.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $18.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Neutral $17.00 $16.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $16.00

With assets of over $180 billion, Ohio-based KeyCorp's bank footprint spans 16 states, but it is predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York. KeyCorp is primarily focused on serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: KeyCorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -56.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: KeyCorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -69.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KeyCorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -3.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): KeyCorp's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.26.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

