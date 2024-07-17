A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On JetBlue Airways Through 4 Analysts

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for JetBlue Airways, revealing an average target of $5.38, a high estimate of $6.50, and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 16.85% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $6.47.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of JetBlue Airways by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Helane Becker TD Cowen Lowers Hold $4.00 $6.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Lowers Neutral $6.50 $6.90 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to JetBlue Airways. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JetBlue Airways compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for JetBlue Airways's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp is a low-cost airline that offers high-quality service, including assigned seating and in-flight entertainment. It served approximately 100 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and England. The company currently operates Airbus A321, Airbus A320, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190 aircraft types. The operating segments of company are Domestic & Canada, Caribbean & Latin America and Atlantic. Majority of revenue is generated from Domestic & Canada segment.

Financial Milestones: JetBlue Airways's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, JetBlue Airways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.11% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -32.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -23.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JetBlue Airways's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: JetBlue Airways's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

