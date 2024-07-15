A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Onto Innovation Through 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $257.5, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This current average reflects an increase of 16.16% from the previous average price target of $221.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Onto Innovation among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $270.00 $240.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $280.00 $250.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $265.00 $190.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $250.00 $235.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $230.00 $180.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $250.00 $235.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Onto Innovation. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Onto Innovation compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Onto Innovation's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Onto Innovation's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Onto Innovation analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of high-performance control metrology, defect inspection, lithography, and data analysis systems used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company and its subsidiaries currently operate in a single operating segment. The company mainly operates in the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and Europe, with Taiwan and South Korea the largest sources of total revenue.

A Deep Dive into Onto Innovation's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Onto Innovation's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.9% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.47%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ONTO

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ONTO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.