A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On HubSpot Through 29 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 29 analysts have released ratings for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 17 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 10 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for HubSpot, presenting an average target of $860.9, a high estimate of $980.00, and a low estimate of $725.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.36% increase from the previous average price target of $759.46.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of HubSpot's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Maintains Overweight $815.00 $815.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $900.00 $825.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $885.00 $690.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $980.00 $750.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $900.00 $783.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $950.00 $825.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $900.00 $850.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $850.00 $725.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $920.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $940.00 $835.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $925.00 $880.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $775.00 $740.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Raises Buy $900.00 $730.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $815.00 $725.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $898.00 $835.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $900.00 $710.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $808.00 $640.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $725.00 $635.00 Drew Foster Citigroup Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $835.00 $810.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $900.00 $860.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $725.00 $650.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $835.00 $747.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $825.00 $700.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $810.00 $750.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $825.00 $750.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $850.00 $780.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $775.00 $725.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of HubSpot's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know HubSpot Better

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, HubSpot adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

