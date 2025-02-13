A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On HubSpot Through 29 Analysts

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) underwent analysis by 29 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 16 4 0 0 Last 30D 5 9 3 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $863.14, along with a high estimate of $980.00 and a low estimate of $725.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.0% from the previous average price target of $757.14.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of HubSpot among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $900.00 $825.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $885.00 $690.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $980.00 $750.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $900.00 $783.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $950.00 $825.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $900.00 $850.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $850.00 $725.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Announces Overweight $920.00 - Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $940.00 $835.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $925.00 $880.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $775.00 $740.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Raises Buy $900.00 $730.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $815.00 $725.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $898.00 $835.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $900.00 $710.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $808.00 $640.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $725.00 $635.00 Drew Foster Citigroup Raises Buy $900.00 $750.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $835.00 $810.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Raises Buy $900.00 $860.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $725.00 $650.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $835.00 $747.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $825.00 $700.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $810.00 $750.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $825.00 $750.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $850.00 $780.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Outperform $775.00 $725.00 Parker Lane Stifel Raises Buy $880.00 $750.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to HubSpot. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of HubSpot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of HubSpot's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on HubSpot analyst ratings.

Delving into HubSpot's Background

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Financial Insights: HubSpot

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: HubSpot's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.22%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HUBS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HUBS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.