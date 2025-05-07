A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On The Hanover Insurance Gr Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of The Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $182.6, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $171.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $178.20, the current average has increased by 2.47%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of The Hanover Insurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $173.00 $171.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $185.00 $175.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $171.00 $179.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $205.00 $190.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $179.00 $176.00

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of The Hanover Insurance Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know The Hanover Insurance Gr Better

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through four operating segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is exposed to fixed-income securities.

The Hanover Insurance Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: The Hanover Insurance Gr's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.49%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The Hanover Insurance Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hanover Insurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The Hanover Insurance Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.83%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

