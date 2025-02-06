A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FormFactor Through 4 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.5, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Experiencing a 17.48% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $51.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of FormFactor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Hold $42.00 $48.00 Vedvati Shrotre Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $43.00 $50.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $34.00 $64.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $44.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FormFactor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of FormFactor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for FormFactor's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of FormFactor's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into FormFactor's Background

FormFactor Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor probe card products. The company operates in two reportable segments namely Probe Cards Segment and the Systems Segment. Sales of probe cards and analytical probes are included in the Probe Cards Segment, while sales of probe stations and thermal sub-systems are included in the Systems Segment. Probe cards generate the maximum revenue from its operations. It offers multiple product lines which include analytical probes, probe stations, thermal sub-systems, and related services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of FormFactor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FormFactor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: FormFactor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FormFactor's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FormFactor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.62% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

