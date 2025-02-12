A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Energy Transfer Through 6 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $22.33, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.67, the current average has increased by 13.52%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Energy Transfer's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Marc Solecitto Barclays Raises Overweight $22.00 $18.00 John Mackay Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $20.00 $17.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Energy Transfer. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Energy Transfer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Energy Transfer's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Energy Transfer's Background

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network totals 130,000 miles. It also owns gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the US, fuel distribution assets, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Financial Milestones: Energy Transfer's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Energy Transfer showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.16% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Energy Transfer's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energy Transfer's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Energy Transfer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.7, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

