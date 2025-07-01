A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Emerson Electric Through 17 Analysts

Ratings for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 2 3 2 2 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $125.94, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.66% from the previous average price target of $123.88.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Emerson Electric by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $155.00 $150.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $118.00 $112.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $146.00 $133.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $112.00 $104.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $121.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $133.00 $113.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $133.00 $127.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $119.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $104.00 $99.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $121.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $130.00 $140.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $119.00 $132.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $99.00 $105.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $135.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $125.00 $158.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Emerson Electric's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Emerson Electric's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Emerson Electric's Background

Founded in 1890 as the first manufacturer of electric fans in North America, Emerson Electric has become a leading industrial automation player through the acquisition of established brands. Emerson organizes its business into seven segments that sell a wide range of automation software, power tools, and automation hardware such as valves, gauges, and switches. In recent years, Emerson divested its climate technology and consumer businesses to become more of a pure-play industrial automation company. The automation of a factory is an enticing long-term proposition for manufacturers, helping reduce accident rates and raise uptime and productivity.

Emerson Electric's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Emerson Electric's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.28% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Emerson Electric's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerson Electric's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Emerson Electric's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.77. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

