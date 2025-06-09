A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Emerson Electric Through 17 Analysts

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 2 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $121.94, a high estimate of $146.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.52% from the previous average price target of $121.31.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Emerson Electric among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $118.00 $112.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $146.00 $133.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $112.00 $104.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $135.00 $121.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $133.00 $113.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $133.00 $127.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $119.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $124.00 $123.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $104.00 $99.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $121.00 $110.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Neutral $130.00 $140.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $119.00 $132.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $99.00 $105.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $135.00 Ken Newman Keybanc Lowers Overweight $125.00 $158.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Underweight $105.00 $110.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Announces Buy $132.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Emerson Electric. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Emerson Electric compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Emerson Electric's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Emerson Electric's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 as the first manufacturer of electric fans in North America, Emerson Electric has become a leading industrial automation player through the acquisition of established brands. Emerson organizes its business into seven segments that sell a wide range of automation software, power tools, and automation hardware such as valves, gauges, and switches. In recent years, Emerson divested its climate technology and consumer businesses to become more of a pure-play industrial automation company. The automation of a factory is an enticing long-term proposition for manufacturers, helping reduce accident rates and raise uptime and productivity.

Emerson Electric: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Emerson Electric displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.28%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Emerson Electric's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Emerson Electric's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

