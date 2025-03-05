A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Eaton Corp Through 12 Analysts

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) underwent analysis by 12 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $370.75, a high estimate of $440.00, and a low estimate of $305.00. A decline of 1.73% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Eaton Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $305.00 $335.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $325.00 $353.00 David Raso Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $326.00 $382.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $405.00 $407.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $335.00 $350.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $373.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $348.00 $350.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $410.00 $440.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $350.00 $365.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $392.00 $374.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $440.00 $394.00 Stephen Volkmann Jefferies Raises Buy $440.00 $400.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Eaton Corp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Eaton Corp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Eaton Corp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Eaton Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Eaton Corp's Background

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

Eaton Corp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.56%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Eaton Corp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

