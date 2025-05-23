A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Diamondback Energy Through 23 Analysts

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 16 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $190.3, a high estimate of $242.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. This current average represents a 6.7% decrease from the previous average price target of $203.96.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Diamondback Energy by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $183.00 $186.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $234.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $179.00 $186.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $161.00 $167.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Lowers Buy $170.00 $202.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $185.00 $200.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $194.00 $219.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $234.00 $240.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $180.00 $216.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $207.00 $215.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $163.00 $175.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $242.00 $238.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $175.00 $215.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $166.00 $167.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $157.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $206.00 $227.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $210.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $157.00 $195.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $167.00 $212.00 John Freeman Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $214.00 $245.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $215.00 $219.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $204.00 $201.00

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Diamondback Energy compared to the broader market.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and gas producer in the United States. The company operates exclusively in the Permian Basin. At the end of 2024, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged about 598,000 barrels per day in 2024, at a ratio of 56% oil, 23% natural gas liquids, and 21% natural gas.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Diamondback Energy's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 81.74% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Diamondback Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 34.85%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Diamondback Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Diamondback Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Diamondback Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.36, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

