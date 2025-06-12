A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Core & Main Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $62.88, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $56.00. Marking an increase of 4.56%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $60.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Core & Main by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $67.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $68.00 $63.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $65.00 $60.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $56.00 $54.00 Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $60.00 - Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $60.00 $62.00 David Manthey Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Core & Main. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Core & Main compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Core & Main's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Core & Main's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialty distributor focusing on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and services. Catering to municipalities, private water companies, and contractors, it serves municipal, non-residential, and residential markets nationwide. Its diverse product line includes pipes, valves, fittings, storm drainage products, fire protection products, and meter products. Revenue is principally generated from pipes, valves, and fittings. The company operates across three construction sectors: municipal, non-residential, and residential, contributing to reliable infrastructure development nationwide.

Core & Main: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Core & Main showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Core & Main's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Core & Main adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

