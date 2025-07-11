A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Comfort Systems USA Through 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Comfort Systems USA, revealing an average target of $547.0, a high estimate of $630.00, and a low estimate of $465.00. This current average has increased by 15.89% from the previous average price target of $472.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Comfort Systems USA by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $581.00 $512.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $630.00 $465.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $512.00 $471.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $465.00 $440.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comfort Systems USA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comfort Systems USA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comfort Systems USA compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comfort Systems USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Comfort Systems USA's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Comfort Systems USA's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Comfort Systems USA analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

Comfort Systems USA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Comfort Systems USA's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Comfort Systems USA's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.72%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comfort Systems USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.65%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Comfort Systems USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.