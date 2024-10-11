A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Colgate-Palmolive Through 16 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 16 analysts have evaluated Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Colgate-Palmolive, presenting an average target of $106.81, a high estimate of $122.00, and a low estimate of $91.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.56% increase from the previous average price target of $102.15.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Colgate-Palmolive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Raises Overweight $114.00 $113.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $121.00 - Chris Carey Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $100.00 - Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $109.00 $107.00 Peter Grom UBS Raises Buy $122.00 $119.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Raises Buy $115.00 $110.00 Callum Elliott Bernstein Raises Market Perform $103.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $107.00 $104.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $111.00 $103.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $96.00 $91.00 Kaumil Gajrawala Jefferies Lowers Hold $95.00 $103.00 Robert Moskow TD Cowen Announces Buy $110.00 - Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Buy $105.00 $95.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $91.00 $85.00 Robert Ottenstein Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $106.00 $100.00 Steve Powers Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $104.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Colgate-Palmolive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Colgate-Palmolive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Colgate-Palmolive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Colgate-Palmolive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Colgate-Palmolive's Background

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading player in the household and personal care arena. In addition to its namesake oral care line (which accounts for more than 40% of its total sales), the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and homecare products that are sold in over 200 countries. International sales account for about 70% of its total business, including approximately 45% from emerging regions. It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's (around one fifth of sales), which primarily sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

Colgate-Palmolive's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Colgate-Palmolive's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Colgate-Palmolive's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 414.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Colgate-Palmolive's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Colgate-Palmolive's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 70.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

