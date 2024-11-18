A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Coinbase Glb Through 14 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 6 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $245.0, a high estimate of $375.00, and a low estimate of $169.00. Observing a 1.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $240.92.

The perception of Coinbase Glb by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $375.00 $290.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $245.00 $245.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $204.00 $175.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Underperform $178.00 $160.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $255.00 $295.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $280.00 $280.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $214.00 $196.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $290.00 $260.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $295.00 $295.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $245.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Announces Neutral $185.00 - Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $169.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $169.00 $206.00

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Coinbase Glb's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 78.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Glb's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Coinbase Glb's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.48.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

