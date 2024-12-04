A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cipher Mining Through 9 Analysts

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $7.47, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.79% increase from the previous average price target of $6.93.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Cipher Mining among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $8.50 $6.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $7.25 $6.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $7.50 $7.50 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $9.00 $9.00 Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Outperform $6.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $6.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cipher Mining. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cipher Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Cipher Mining's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cipher Mining analyst ratings.

Discovering Cipher Mining: A Closer Look

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Cipher Mining: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Cipher Mining's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -359.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.