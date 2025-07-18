A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Cheesecake Factory Through 13 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $54.92, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.04% from the previous average price target of $51.31.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Cheesecake Factory. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Katherine Griffin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $67.00 $61.00 Brian Vaccaro Raymond James Raises Outperform $70.00 $63.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $60.00 $50.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Underweight $57.00 $45.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $45.00 $40.00 Christine Cho Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $67.00 $66.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Underweight $58.00 $50.00 John Glass Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $40.00 $39.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Neutral $49.00 $46.00 Jim Salera Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $60.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Underweight $46.00 $50.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cheesecake Factory. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Cheesecake Factory compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cheesecake Factory's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cheesecake Factory's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Inc owns and operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands that include The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection within the Fox Restaurants Concepts subsidiary. The company's international presence, in the Middle East and Mexico, is through licensing agreements with third parties. The company also has a bakery division that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for sale in its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers. The company has four operating business segments: The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, North Italia, other FRC, and Flower Child. Majority of the company's revenue comes from The Cheesecake Factory restaurants segment.

Key Indicators: Cheesecake Factory's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cheesecake Factory displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.04%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cheesecake Factory's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cheesecake Factory's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cheesecake Factory's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 6.19. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

