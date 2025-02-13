A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Chart Industries Through 5 Analysts

Ratings for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $211.4, along with a high estimate of $231.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average reflects an increase of 19.03% from the previous average price target of $177.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Chart Industries's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $190.00 Benjamin Nolan Stifel Raises Buy $231.00 $200.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $201.00 $138.00 Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy $190.00 $190.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Chart Industries's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Chart Industries

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Chart Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Chart Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.33% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.85%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chart Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Chart Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

