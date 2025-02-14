A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Centene Through 9 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Centene (NYSE:CNC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.22, with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. A decline of 5.26% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Centene by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $72.00 $76.00 John Stansel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $75.00 $80.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $73.00 $75.00 Ryan MacDonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $84.00 $89.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $93.00 $91.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $85.00 $95.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $80.00 $79.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Underperform $52.00 $68.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Centene. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Centene compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Centene's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Centene's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Centene

Centene is a managed care organization focused on government-sponsored healthcare plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, and the individual exchanges. Centene served 24 million medical members as of September, mostly in Medicaid (about 60% of membership), the individual exchanges (about 20%), and Medicare Advantage (about 5%). The company also serves traditional Medicare users with its Medicare Part D pharmaceutical program and has a military contract.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Centene

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Centene's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Centene's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.7% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Centene's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.61%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Centene's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

