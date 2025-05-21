A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Capital One Finl Through 7 Analysts

Capital One Finl (NYSE:COF) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Capital One Finl, presenting an average target of $214.0, a high estimate of $233.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.6% lower than the prior average price target of $219.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Capital One Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $223.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $215.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $225.00 $210.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $170.00 $198.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $230.00 $245.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $215.00 $257.00 David George Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Capital One Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Capital One Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Capital One Finl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Capital One Finl analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending.

Capital One Finl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Capital One Finl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.25%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Capital One Finl's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Capital One Finl's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.27%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.65.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

