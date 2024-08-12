A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On California Resources Through 5 Analysts

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for California Resources, presenting an average target of $62.6, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 2.57%.

A clear picture of California Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $62.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Buy $63.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $65.00 $65.00

Delving into California Resources's Background

California Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company operating properties exclusively within California. It provides affordable and reliable energy in a safe and responsible manner, to support and enhance the quality of life of Californians and the local communities in which the company operates. It has some of the lowest carbon intensity production in the United States and is focused on maximizing the value of its land, mineral, and technical resources for decarbonization by developing carbon capture and storage (CCS) and other emissions-reducing projects.

A Deep Dive into California Resources's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: California Resources's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.76%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: California Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): California Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): California Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: California Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.6, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

