A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Builders FirstSource Through 12 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Builders FirstSource, presenting an average target of $171.25, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $151.00. This current average has decreased by 10.85% from the previous average price target of $192.10.

The standing of Builders FirstSource among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $151.00 - Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $168.00 $175.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $190.00 $205.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $156.00 $175.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $165.00 $188.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $162.00 $167.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $180.00 $220.00 Charles Perron-Piche Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Reuben Garner Benchmark Lowers Buy $170.00 $200.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $170.00 $180.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $188.00 $211.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Announces Buy $175.00 -

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Builders FirstSource's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Breaking Down Builders FirstSource's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Builders FirstSource's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.96% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Builders FirstSource's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.77%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Builders FirstSource's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.01. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

