A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Boston Scientific Through 13 Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $118.54, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $113.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.31% increase from the previous average price target of $106.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Mike Matson |Needham |Announces |Buy | $113.00|- | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $113.00|$120.00 | |Rick Wise |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $120.00|$115.00 | |Matt Miksic |Barclays |Raises |Overweight | $118.00|$111.00 | |Danielle Antalffy |UBS |Raises |Buy | $130.00|$105.00 | |Jayson Bedford |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $122.00|$119.00 | |Shagun Singh |RBC Capital |Raises |Outperform | $116.00|$105.00 | |Rick Wise |Stifel |Raises |Buy | $115.00|$100.00 | |Larry Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $118.00|$100.00 | |Joanne Wuensch |Citigroup |Raises |Buy | $122.00|$107.00 | |Patrick Wood |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $120.00|$100.00 | |Matt O'Brien |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $115.00|$95.00 | |Jayson Bedford |Raymond James |Raises |Strong Buy | $119.00|$101.00 |

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boston Scientific's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Boston Scientific's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boston Scientific's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.44%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.39%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

