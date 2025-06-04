A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BlackRock Through 12 Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BlackRock, presenting an average target of $1044.83, a high estimate of $1178.00, and a low estimate of $950.00. Highlighting a 5.98% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $1111.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive BlackRock is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1105.00 $1035.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $980.00 $1010.00 William Katz Citigroup Lowers Buy $1100.00 $1200.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $988.00 $1046.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $990.00 $950.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $1035.00 $1065.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $1010.00 $1045.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Buy $1032.00 $1251.00 Mike Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $1124.00 $1275.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $950.00 $1210.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $1178.00 $1196.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $1046.00 $1053.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackRock. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Stay up to date on BlackRock analyst ratings.

Discovering BlackRock: A Closer Look

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.584 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 53% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 4% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Financial Insights: BlackRock

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BlackRock showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.59% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BlackRock's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.62%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackRock's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackRock's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.08%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: BlackRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

