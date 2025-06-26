A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Apple Through 32 Analysts

During the last three months, 32 analysts shared their evaluations of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 10 6 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 4 2 2 0 3M Ago 9 2 3 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Apple, presenting an average target of $234.9, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $167.88. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.46% lower than the prior average price target of $245.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Apple by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Maintains Buy $235.00 $235.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $235.00 $235.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Hold $225.00 $225.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $270.00 $270.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $217.00 $263.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Raises Underperform $170.62 $167.88 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $230.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Hold $215.00 $230.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Underweight $173.00 $197.00 Srini Pajjuir Raymond James Lowers Outperform $230.00 $250.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $256.00 $259.00 David Vogt UBS Lowers Neutral $210.00 $236.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $245.00 $275.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $230.00 $290.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $245.00 $270.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $225.00 $225.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Lowers Hold $167.88 $202.33 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Underweight $170.00 $200.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $250.00 $325.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 Edison Lee Jefferies Maintains Hold $202.33 $202.33 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $265.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $300.00 $295.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $263.00 $263.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $294.00 $294.00

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Apple's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Apple analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Apple

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Financial Milestones: Apple's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Apple's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.08%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Apple's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.99%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apple's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 37.11%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 7.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Apple's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

