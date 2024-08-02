A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On APA Through 15 Analysts

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of APA (NASDAQ:APA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.47, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 6.82% from the previous average price target of $42.36.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive APA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $45.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $45.00 $52.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $34.00 $33.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $30.00 $37.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $37.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $52.00 $53.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $41.00 $41.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Underperform $31.00 - Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $39.00 $52.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $35.00 $34.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Underperform $34.00 $32.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $57.00 $54.00

Based in Houston, APA is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the US, Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2023, proved reserves totaled 807 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 405 thousand boe/day that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: APA's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.84%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: APA's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): APA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: APA's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

