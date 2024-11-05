A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Alkermes Through 9 Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $38.0, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $26.00. A 0.86% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $38.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Alkermes among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $36.00 $25.00 Chris Shibutani Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $30.00 $32.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $43.00 $48.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $26.00 $32.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $37.00 $37.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $37.00 $37.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alkermes. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Alkermes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alkermes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alkermes's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alkermes analyst ratings.

About Alkermes

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies. It operates in U.S., which derives maximum revenue, Ireland and Rest of the world.

A Deep Dive into Alkermes's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alkermes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alkermes's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alkermes's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alkermes's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.24% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Alkermes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALKS

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Neutral Overweight Dec 2021 Citigroup Initiates Coverage On Neutral Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALKS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.