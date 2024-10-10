A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Align Tech Through 6 Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $314.17, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.82% lower than the prior average price target of $337.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Align Tech among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $270.00 $280.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $315.00 $315.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $310.00 $328.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $350.00 $400.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $315.00 $330.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $325.00 $370.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Align Tech. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Align Tech compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Align Tech's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Align Tech's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Align Tech analyst ratings.

Get to Know Align Tech Better

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Align Tech: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Align Tech showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.63% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Align Tech's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Align Tech's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.57%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Align Tech's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALGN

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy Jan 2022 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for ALGN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.