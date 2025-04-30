A Glimpse of Eversource Energy's Earnings Potential

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Eversource Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54.

The announcement from Eversource Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.83% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Eversource Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.99 1.08 0.96 1.50 EPS Actual 1.01 1.13 0.95 1.49 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Eversource Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of Eversource Energy were trading at $59.42 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.05%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Eversource Energy

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Eversource Energy.

Analysts have given Eversource Energy a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $65.0, indicating a potential 9.39% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NRG Energy and Edison Intl, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NRG Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $130.6, suggesting a potential 119.79% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Edison Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $63.89, suggesting a potential 7.52% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for NRG Energy and Edison Intl, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Eversource Energy Neutral 10.29% $1.66B 0.48% NRG Energy Buy 0.18% $1.95B 33.91% Edison Intl Outperform 7.50% $1.74B 2.43%

Key Takeaway:

Eversource Energy ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth and Return on Equity.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy is a diversified holding company with subsidiaries that provide rate-regulated electric and gas distribution service to more than 4 million customers in the Northeast US. The company plans to sell its water utility, Aquarion, in 2025. Eversource expanded its service territories with acquisitions of NStar (2012), Aquarion (2017), and Columbia Gas (2020). In 2024 Eversource exited its 50% partnership with European utility Orsted to develop 2 gigawatts of offshore wind projects in the Northeast US. The company exited most of its unregulated businesses in 2006.

Eversource Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Eversource Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eversource Energy's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eversource Energy's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eversource Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.94, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Eversource Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ES

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Neutral Underweight Feb 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Underperform Sector Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.