A Glimpse of CVR Energy's Earnings Potential

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect CVR Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from CVR Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.31, leading to a 6.72% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CVR Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.22 0.18 0.34 1.93 EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.65 1.89 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -8.0% -3.0% 4.0%

CVR Energy Share Price Analysis

Shares of CVR Energy were trading at $23.94 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on CVR Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CVR Energy.

Analysts have given CVR Energy a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $24.8, indicating a potential 3.59% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of World Kinect, PBF Energy and Delek US Hldgs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for World Kinect, with an average 1-year price target of $29.75, indicating a potential 24.27% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for PBF Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $37.08, indicating a potential 54.89% upside. For Delek US Hldgs, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $20.6, indicating a potential 13.95% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for World Kinect, PBF Energy and Delek US Hldgs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CVR Energy Neutral -12.03% $55M 2.43% World Kinect Neutral -0.14% $245.20M 5.44% PBF Energy Neutral -4.60% $6.30M -1.03% Delek US Hldgs Neutral -18.45% $45.10M -4.48%

Key Takeaway:

CVR Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, CVR Energy is at the top compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About CVR Energy

CVR Energy Inc is a holding company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing through its subsidiaries. subsidiaries include several complex full-coking crude oil refineries, along with a crude oil gathering system, pipelines and storage tanks, and marketing and supply. The company's refineries can process blends of a variety of crude oil ranging from heavy sour to light sweet crude oil. Crude oil for CVR's refineries is supplied through its wholly-owned gathering system and pipeline. From its refineries, CVR supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in close geographic proximity and customers at throughput terminals. The company's customers include retailers, railroads, and farm cooperatives.

Understanding the Numbers: CVR Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: CVR Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.03%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CVR Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CVR Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CVR Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CVR Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for CVR Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.