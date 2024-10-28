A Glimpse of CBIZ's Earnings Potential

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CBIZ will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76.

The announcement from CBIZ is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 5.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CBIZ's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.68 1.50 -0.28 0.59 EPS Actual 0.50 1.54 -0.26 0.66 Price Change % 5.0% -4.0% 2.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CBIZ were trading at $66.39 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CBIZ

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CBIZ.

The consensus rating for CBIZ is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $86.0 implies a potential 29.54% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ICF International, Amentum Holdings and Clarivate, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

ICF International is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $174.0, indicating a potential 162.09% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Amentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, indicating a potential 53.31% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Clarivate, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, implying a potential 90.96% downside. Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for ICF International, Amentum Holdings and Clarivate are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CBIZ Buy 5.40% $53.64M 2.25% ICF International Outperform 2.39% $182.70M 2.75% Amentum Holdings Buy -3.07% $201M 1.84% Clarivate Neutral -2.77% $436.70M -6.27%

Key Takeaway:

CBIZ ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind CBIZ

CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The company provides its services to various industries such as Agribusiness, Agribusiness, SAAS, Construction, Health Care, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Retail, Financial Institutions, and Government among others. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Financial Services segment and geographically from the United States.

Breaking Down CBIZ's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CBIZ showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.4% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: CBIZ's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.71%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBIZ's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CBIZ's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: CBIZ's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

To track all earnings releases for CBIZ visit their earnings calendar on our site.

