A Glimpse of Bionano Genomics's Earnings Potential

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-8.40.

The market awaits Bionano Genomics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Bionano Genomics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -12.6 -25.2 -38.4 EPS Actual -12.22 -31.2 -14.4 -36 Price Change % 11.0% -8.0% -7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Bionano Genomics's Stock

Shares of Bionano Genomics were trading at $3.91 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 94.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Bionano Genomics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bionano Genomics.

With 2 analyst ratings, Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 79.03% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Harvard Bioscience, Akoya Biosciences and Inotiv, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Harvard Bioscience, with an average 1-year price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential 4.09% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Akoya Biosciences, with an average 1-year price target of $2.19, suggesting a potential 43.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Inotiv, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 27.88% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Harvard Bioscience, Akoya Biosciences and Inotiv, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bionano Genomics Buy -23.86% $3.42M -47.78% Harvard Bioscience Outperform -12.78% $14.01M 0.03% Akoya Biosciences Neutral -19.42% $14.39M -77.25% Inotiv Buy 4.44% $28.99M -9.08%

Key Takeaway:

Bionano Genomics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Bionano Genomics lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Discovering Bionano Genomics: A Closer Look

Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes. Geographically, it operates in the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific, of which the EMEA region generates the majority of its revenue. It generates product revenue from sales of its OGM and Ionic Purification systems and consumables, which include its instruments and their VIA software.

Key Indicators: Bionano Genomics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bionano Genomics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -23.86% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bionano Genomics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -246.54%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bionano Genomics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -47.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bionano Genomics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -24.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bionano Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

To track all earnings releases for Bionano Genomics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

