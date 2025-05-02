A Glimpse of Ares Management's Earnings Potential

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ares Management to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96.

The market awaits Ares Management's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.07% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.94 0.99 0.92 EPS Actual 1.23 0.95 0.99 0.80 Price Change % 1.0% -3.0% -7.000000000000001% -2.0%

Tracking Ares Management's Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management were trading at $152.27 as of May 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Ares Management

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ares Management.

Analysts have given Ares Management a total of 10 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $176.2, indicating a potential 15.72% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of T. Rowe Price Group, Blue Owl Capital and Franklin Resources, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Group, with an average 1-year price target of $96.14, suggesting a potential 36.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $24.9, suggesting a potential 83.65% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Franklin Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $19.62, suggesting a potential 87.11% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for T. Rowe Price Group, Blue Owl Capital and Franklin Resources, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Outperform 19.45% $795.93M -2.05% T. Rowe Price Group Neutral 11.11% $947.60M 4.16% Blue Owl Capital Outperform 27.80% $336.88M 1.00% Franklin Resources Neutral 13.08% $1.83B 1.19%

Key Takeaway:

Ares Management ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Ares Management: A Closer Look

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

Ares Management's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.45%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.39%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Management's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ares Management's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 6.31. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Ares Management visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARES

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for ARES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.