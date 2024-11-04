A Glimpse of Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Potential

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.54% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Apellis Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.52 -0.69 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.54 -0.73 -1.17 Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% -8.0% -1.0%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Share Price Analysis

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals were trading at $27.98 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 39.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $61.21, suggesting a potential 118.76% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amicus Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Amicus Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $17.4, indicating a potential 37.81% downside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Iovance Biotherapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 12.44% downside. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $61.0, indicating a potential 118.01% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Amicus Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Apellis Pharmaceuticals Neutral 110.26% $176.59M -14.18% Amicus Therapeutics Outperform 34.04% $115.41M -11.93% Iovance Biotherapeutics Buy 12969.75% $-262K -13.41% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Buy 51.28% $26.13M -66.51%

Key Takeaway:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Background

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3, the central protein in the complement cascade.

Financial Milestones: Apellis Pharmaceuticals's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Apellis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 110.26%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -18.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Apellis Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.8, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Apellis Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

