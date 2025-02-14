News & Insights

Markets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution In The U.S.

February 14, 2025 — 10:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK.NS), Friday announced that it has introduced Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 percent, a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent alternative to Xalatan Ophthalmic Solution, 0.005 percent, from Upjohn US 2 LLC.

According to IQVIA data, the Xalatan market reached approximately $113.5 million in annual sales for the year ending December 2024.

Glenmark's North America President, Marc Kikuchi, emphasized that this marks the company's fourth ophthalmic product, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its portfolio and delivering high-quality solutions to customers.

GLENMARK.NS closed Friday's trading at INR 1,323.05, down 6.25 percent or INR 88.15 on the National Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.