News & Insights

Markets

Glenmark Gets FDA Approval For Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC)

March 20, 2025 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA announced that it has received final approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC). The FDA has determined it to be bioequivalent to Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2% (OTC), developed by Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC), will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Therapeutics Inc., USA.

According to Nielsen syndicated data for the latest 52 weeks' period ending February 22, 2025, the Pataday Once Daily Relief Ophthalmic Solution, 0.2% (OTC) market achieved annual sales of approximately $50.7 million.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.