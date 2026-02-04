Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt (GLNCY) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 14.33

The average one-year price target for Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:GLNCY) has been revised to $14.33 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $11.94 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $11.27 to a high of $16.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.42% from the latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNCY is 0.06%, an increase of 70.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.74% to 395K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Confluence Investment Management holds 116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares , representing an increase of 16.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 21.84% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 74K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 10.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 16.41% over the last quarter.

SQBIX - X-Square Balanced Fund, LLC Institutional Class holds 73K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 68K shares , representing an increase of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 68K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares , representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNCY by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Sterling Capital Management holds 40K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.