Glencore (GLCNF) Price Target Increased by 19.97% to 7.19

The average one-year price target for Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) has been revised to $7.19 / share. This is an increase of 19.97% from the prior estimate of $5.99 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.65 to a high of $8.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.21% from the latest reported closing price of $6.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Glencore. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 17.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLCNF is 0.51%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.94% to 2,173,616K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 160,567K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,734K shares , representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 6.43% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 157,627K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 134,762K shares , representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 12.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155,383K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 172,770K shares , representing a decrease of 11.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 2.34% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 119,310K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,740K shares , representing an increase of 27.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 35.45% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 99,440K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,137K shares , representing a decrease of 30.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLCNF by 25.54% over the last quarter.

