Markets

Glencore Finalises Land Access Agreement With Gécamines For Kamoto Copper Co.

February 18, 2026 — 02:37 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Glencore Plc (GLNCY, GLEN.L), an Anglo-Swiss diversified natural resource company, on Wednesday announced that it has finalised an agreement with Gécamines regarding land access for Kamoto Copper Co., unlocking a package of long-term mining titles and leases.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

Gécamines retains rights to any ore reserves extracted from within the leased land package.

The company said that the registration of the mining title lease agreements in the mining cadastre is expected in the coming months.

The agreement allows expansion of tailings storage facilities and waste rock dump capacities, supporting an extension of KCC's life of mine.

The deal also enables maximised recovery of ore reserves within existing exploitation permits, including the KOV and T17 mining areas.

On Tuesday, Glencore closed trading 1.40% lesser at 486 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.