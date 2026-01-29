Markets

Glencore 2025 Own Sourced Copper Production Down 11%

January 29, 2026 — 02:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Glencore (GLEN.L, GLN.JO) reported that its full year 2025 own sourced copper production was 851,600 tonnes, 11% below last year, primarily due to lower head grades and recoveries associated with mine sequencing and resultant ore feedstock to the plants, contributing to the reductions at Collahuasi, Antamina and Antapaccay. Own sourced cobalt production of 36,100 tonnes was 5% lower than prior year. Own sourced overall zinc production of 969,400 tonnes was 7% higher than last year.

The company expects to report fiscal 2025 marketing adjusted EBIT around the mid-point of its recently upgraded $2.3-3.5 billion p.a. long-term through the cycle guidance range.

At previous close, Glencore share were trading at 505.80 pence, up 0.40%.

