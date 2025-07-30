Glen Burnie (GLBZ) Posts Q2 Net Loss

Key Points Glen Burnie Bancorp posted a net loss of $0.07 per diluted share (GAAP) in Q2 2025.

Net interest margin was 3.13% in the second quarter of 2025, as loans made up a bigger share of earning assets, Net interest income (GAAP) decreased by approximately 1.8% from Q2 2024.

The company expects to close its VA Wholesale Mortgage acquisition in August 2025 and recently launched a new credit card product.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ), a community bank serving Anne Arundel County, Maryland, released its second quarter results on July 29, 2025. The bank reported a net loss of $0.07 per diluted share (GAAP) as nonrecurring restructuring costs weighed on profitability. Net interest income (GAAP) declined about 0.4% from Q1 2024 to $2.56 million in Q1 2025 to $2.7 million in Q2 2025, even as the net interest margin improved to 3.13 %. There were no analyst estimates available for the quarter. Management described the period as a transition, citing strategic initiatives and operational changes as laying a foundation for future growth, although many benefits are yet to materialize.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($0.07) ($0.07) 0.0% Revenue – Net Interest Income (GAAP) $2.7 million $2.8 million (3.6%) Net Interest Margin 3.13% 3.10% +0.03 pp Noninterest Expense $3.3 million $2.8 million 17.9% Total Loans $213.4 million $201.5 million 5.9% Total Deposits $317.3 million $305.9 million 3.7%

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a locally focused bank that provides deposit, lending, and other financial services to individuals and businesses in Anne Arundel County. Its core business centers on gathering deposits and making loans, with a particular emphasis on small business and real estate lending. The bank competes with larger institutions and credit unions in its region by offering more personalized service and flexibility.

In recent years, the bank has sharpened its focus on operational efficiency and product innovation. Key success factors for Glen Burnie Bancorp include its ability to attract and retain core deposit accounts, efficiently manage operating expenses, prudently grow its loan book, and maintain strong asset quality. The company has also signaled an intention to diversify beyond traditional lending by launching new products, and preparing for acquisitions that will add noninterest income streams.

Second Quarter Highlights and Developments

The quarter saw a net loss of $212,000 (GAAP). These charges related to staff reductions from branch closures, early retirements, and changes to operating hours, resulting in a reduction of headcount from 89 at December 31, 2024, to 73 as of June 30, 2025. Noninterest expense rose by $0.4 million compared to Q2 2024, reflecting these restructuring costs, even as other cost-cutting steps began to take effect.

Net interest income, representing the core difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits, decreased by approximately 3.6% year-over-year (GAAP). However, the net interest margin, which measures the yield the bank earns on assets relative to funding costs, improved to 3.13%, up 0.13 percentage points. Management noted this was the result of intentional changes to the balance sheet -- mainly, shifting the mix of earning assets away from lower-yield securities and into higher-yield loans. By the end of Q2 2025, loans accounted for 58% of the bank’s earning assets, up from 50% a year earlier.

Total loan balances reached $213.4 million as of June 30, 2025, up from $207.4 million a year earlier, driven largely by commercial real estate and consumer auto loans. Deposit growth was more modest at just under 0.0%, with total deposits ending the quarter at $317.3 million. The mix of deposits improved, with noninterest-bearing deposits – which are a lower-cost funding source for banks – up 2.4% and now making up 34% of total deposits. However, the competitive market led some depositors to move funds from low-yield checking and savings into higher-rate money market accounts, which could add future pressures to the bank’s funding costs if it continues.

Asset quality remained a bright spot for Glen Burnie Bancorp. Nonperforming loans – meaning those that are past due or unlikely to be repaid in full – measured just 0.51% of total loans, with only minor charge-offs in the period. The allowance for loan losses, which is a reserve set aside to cover potential defaults, amounted to 1.21 % of loans. Provision expense, reflecting funds set aside for potential loan losses, was $79,000, a significant drop from the substantial provision made a year earlier.

The second quarter also brought progress on significant business initiatives. The bank expects to close its acquisition of VA Wholesale Mortgage, a mortgage banking company with approximately $125 million in annual originations and a focus on serving military veterans, in August 2025. This deal aims to expand the bank’s products, add fee-based revenue, and open up cross-selling opportunities. In June, Glen Burnie Bancorp introduced its new credit card program, targeting both new and existing customers, as a step to diversify its consumer product offerings. Both moves reflect a push to broaden revenue sources beyond traditional lending.

From a capital and regulatory standpoint, the bank finished the period well above minimum requirements. Its key regulatory capital ratios remained strong, with a leverage ratio of 9.59%, Tier I risk-based capital at 14.91%, and total risk-based capital at 16.06% as of June 30, 2025. The bank’s key regulatory capital ratios were well over mandated thresholds and suggest a continued buffer against possible downturns or losses. Accumulated other comprehensive loss, which largely reflects unrealized declines on the bank’s investment securities portfolio, remained significant at $17.8 million but improved modestly from a year earlier. With no forced sales of securities anticipated, management has reiterated its strategy to focus new growth in the loan portfolio instead.

The company did not pay a dividend during the latest quarter.

Outlook and What to Watch Ahead

Management did not provide a formal financial outlook or specific guidance for the next quarter or the rest of fiscal 2025. Leadership expressed optimism that the impacts from restructuring, acquisition activity, and new product launches will yield improved results in coming quarters, following recent initiatives and results, but did not share concrete forecasts or targets.

Investors and observers should keep an eye on several areas. Execution and integration of the VA Wholesale Mortgage acquisition could be important for expanding both loan volume and fee income. The trajectory of nonrecurring expenses, margin sustainability amid deposit competition, and success in growing core deposits will all be key to shaping future performance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

