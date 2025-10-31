Glen Burnie Bancorp ( Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Glen Burnie Bancorp ( (GLBZ) revealed earnings for third quarter of $0.125 million

The company's bottom line totaled $0.125 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $0.129 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $2.83 million from $2.82 million last year.

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.125 Mln. vs. $0.129 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $2.83 Mln vs. $2.82 Mln last year.

