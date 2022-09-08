Glaukos (GKOS) Up on Positive Glaucoma Study Data on iDose TR

Glaukos Corporation GKOS announced positive top-line data from two pivotal studies evaluating its targeted injectable implant candidate — iDose TR — in glaucoma patients. Data from the studies showed that the slow-release iDose TR achieved excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile. The candidate achieved non-inferior reductions in intraocular pressure (IOP) in three months from baseline compared to the timolol ophthalmic solution.

Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos rallied 18.5% on Sep 7, following the data readout. Shares of the company have gained 28.2% so far this year against the industry’s 32.4% fall and the S&P 500's 18.7% decline.

Based on these data, the company is planning to file a new drug application (NDA), seeking approval for iDose TR from the FDA by the end of 2023.



Study Data

Two phase III studies — GC-010 and GC-012 — evaluated both fast- and slow-release iDose TR in two separate arms for a reduction in IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension. Data from the studies showed that both fast- and slow-release iDose TR achieved the pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of non-inferiority to the active comparator arm.

The slow-release iDose TR achieved 6.6-8.5 mmHg and 6.7-8.4 mmHg reductions in IOP from baseline in GC-010 and GC-012 studies compared with timolol’s reduction of 6.6-7.7 mmHg and 6.8-7.2 mmHg, respectively, in three months.

Moreover, 93% of the patients treated with slow-release iDose TR remained well-controlled on the same or fewer IOP-lowering topical medications at 12 months compared to 67% of the patients receiving timolol. Among patients treated with slow-release iDose TR, 81% were completely free of IOP-lowering topical medications at 12 months.

Based on the data from the two studies, Glaukos believes that iDose TR can be a transformative novel technology that will be able to fundamentally improve the glaucoma treatment paradigm for patients. Per the company, there is an important unmet clinical need within this ophthalmic community for safe, effective and sustained dropless pharmaceutical alternatives to traditional topical medications. This will likely result in strong demand for treatments like iDose TR.

Glaukos plans to file the NDA for the slow-release iDose TR model.

iDose TR is a novel formulation of travoprost, a prostaglandin analog used to reduce IOP. iDose TR is designed in a way that it can be replaced with a new unit following the release of the travoprost contained in the device. The company is developing the device as an alternative to daily eye drop treatment.

